Anushka on shooting for 'Chakda Xpress': Back to where I belong

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who has returned from a family vacation, is back on sets and has started shooting for her film 'Chakda Xpress'.

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who has returned from a family vacation, is back on sets and has started shooting for her film 'Chakda Xpress'.

Anushka took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her vanity van and a picture of a clapboard.

"Back to where I belong. #ChakdaXpress #ShootBegins #ChakdaXpressDay1 @jhulangoswami @prositroy @kans26 @netflix_in @officialcsfilms," Anushka wrote as the caption.

'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.

She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Source: INS
 

