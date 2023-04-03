Anushka, Virat offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

As star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli paid a visit to a temple in Ujjain, actress Kangana Ranaut couldn't stop praising the two calling them a "good example".
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 21:22
'A good example': Kangana approves of 'power couple' Virat-Anushka's temple visits

MUMBAI:As star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli paid a visit to a temple in Ujjain, actress Kangana Ranaut couldn't stop praising the two calling them a "good example".

Kangana shared their video of their visit to the temple on Saturday and also called them a 'power couple'.

She wrote on her Instagram story: "Such a good example this power couple is setting, not only it brings them the blessings of Mahakaal, but also in some way it glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation, which is built on Sanatana."

"Also on micro level this increases tourism in the temple/state and over all helps the nation with its self-esteem and economy both."

Anushka and Virat, who are fondly called 'Virushka', visited the temple on Saturday morning, a day after the third Test match between India and Australia in Indore.

On the work front, Kangana is currently shooting for Chandramukhi 2. Helmed by P. Vasu, it is the sequel to the Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which features Rajinikanth and Jyothika.

SOURCE-IANS

 

As star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli paid a visit to a temple in Ujjain actress Kangana Ranaut couldn't stop praising the two calling them a
Manushi to star in Varun Tej's aerial action drama based on IAF