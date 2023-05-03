Aparshakti Khurana: Haven't jumped from the warm side of Apar to the arrogant side

Bollywood actor, TV host, former cricketer, and radio jockey Aparshakti Khurana recalled the worst advice he got from a director in the initial years of his career.
Aparshakti

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor, TV host, former cricketer, and radio jockey Aparshakti Khurana recalled the worst advice he got from a director in the initial years of his career.

He said that the director asked him not to be so easily approachable by everyone and this advice was really shocking for Aparshakti as he always thought that being humble is a positive side of his personality.

He shared: "I went to a very famous, very cool, and relevant director to discuss the way to grow in my career and get good work. Touchwood, now I am getting films in the lead or parallel lead, which I can call my films or my shows. But back then this wasn't the case. So, one evening I thought, now that we are having some coffee let's discuss this also and this guy tells me, 'Apar you know what the problem is? I think you're very approachable.' And I said, 'I think that generally people compliment me for this and you're asking me to cut down on this then it is very difficult'."

Aparshakti, who is known for 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Stree', 'Luka Chupi', among others, shared that the advice given to him by the director was shocking and painful for him. As for him, being polite is the biggest quality and it is always easy to be rude to others. He was shocked that he asked him to go the other way round and leave his humble and grounded nature.

"It's actually simple to do like I don't have to talk to people? I shouldn't greet people on set? It saves time, it saves energy. It's easy to become arrogant, I think bringing out that warmth is difficult. So I cried a lot that night, I thought that this was my plus point and there was someone who said it was a negative point. So, after that, it's been four years now that I haven't jumped from the warm side of Apar to the arrogant side of Apar. I would like to believe that I would never do that," he added.

Aparshakti Khurana and dancer Shakti Mohan graced the third season of the celebrity chat show 'By Invite Only' hosted by Renil Abraham. 'By Invite Only' streams on Amazon miniTV.

Source : Ians 

