Aparshakti Khurana sings 'Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si' to uplift moods

MUMBAI: Actor Aparshakti Khurana on Monday uploaded his version of the classic Kishore Kumar song "Ek ladki bheegi baagi si" on Instagram.

"Lip sync thoda off hai, bilkul hum sab ke mood ki tarah... just a little effort to uplift your mood. Maybe you can tag the girl this song reminds you of," he wrote with the post.



The actor often uploads entertaining content for his followers and often puts up messages for his fans to remain safe.



On the work front, Aparshakti will soon be seen in film "Helmet" and web series "Stardust".