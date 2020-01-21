Aparshakti Khurana to star opposite Tapsee Pannu in Rashmi Rocket

MUMBAI: Tapsee Pannu has made her mark in Bollywood with strong roles in movies like Naam Shabana, Badla, Pink, and Game over. Her last movie Saand Ki Aankh was very well accepted and appreciated by the classes and the masses.

The actress is now geared up for her upcoming release Rashmi Rocket. Directed by Akarsh Khurrana, the film revolves around the life of an athlete from Gujarat. The teaser of the film released in 2019 and was appreciated by one and all.

The film is being produced by RSVP and will hit the theatres this year, though a date hasn't been confirmed as of now. Our sources have informed us that the Taapsee starrer will have Aparshakti Khurrana playing the lead opposite her.

This is the first time Taapsee and Aparshakti will be seen together, and this is also his first film as a lead. He has proved time and again that he is an effortless actor in supporting roles, and now, it's time for him to shine bright. We are super excited to catch this fresh pair on the big screen. What about you?