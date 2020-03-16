Aparshakti moves out of comic roles, plays Kashmiri terrorist in upcoming film

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana is set to play the role of a Kashmiri terrorist in his upcoming film 'Dhoka D Round Corner', thereby making a departure from his comic roles. The film explores different facets of human relationships, but follows a rather gritty and darker central theme.

Talking about the film, Aparshakti said in a statement" "With 'Dhoka', I am attempting a very different genre for the very first time. I was trying to do something apart from comedy for a while now but only Kookie Gulati and Bhushan Kumar showed that confidence in me. It explores a different take on human relationships intertwined because of personality complexes, captured with an overall theme which is slightly grungy and grey."

Shedding light on his part in the film, the actor added, "I play a Kashmiri terrorist in the film. I have tried to show a different side of myself as a performer and I hope that the audience accepts me in this new version of mine on the big screen! Really excited for this one."

Directed by Kookie Gulati - who has earlier helmed the OTT film 'The Big Bull', 'Dhoka D Round Corner' is a suspense thriller.

Aparshakti further mentioned: "I hired and worked extensively to learn Kashmiri language for my character. Also had to drop down a little weight to achieve a more lean look as the character demanded that and had to shorten my hair for the look."

'Dhoka D Round Corner' also stars R. Madhavan, Khushali Kumar, and Darshan Kumar, and is set to release theatrically on September 23, 2022.

