Aparshakti – Pranutan wrap up HELMET shoot

MUMBAI: Aparshakti’s last film Street Dancer already in theatres and getting a great run at the Indian BO. Not only that Aparshakti’s role is really appreciated in the film and loved by the audience.

It’s a wrap for Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl-starrer Helmet, the makers announced on Sunday.

Produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and model-actor Dino Morea's DM Movies, the film directed by Satram Ramani has been shot in Varanasi and Mumbai.

According to the makers, the film is a comic take on a pertaining issue in society.

'As producers of Helmet, we are very happy as the film wraps shoot ahead of schedule. This comedy film combined with talented performances and an interesting theme will surely make people laugh and think at the same time and we can't wait to bring the film to the audience, Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India,' said in a statement.

Calling the film a relevant story, Dino said he is excited about the project.

'I'm extremely thrilled and excited about the film as we created it, filmed it, lived it, seen it and loved it to the core every day since the inception, and now I can't wait for the audience to see it as its a very relevant story for today,' the actor said.

The movie also features actors Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.

Helmet is scheduled to be released in 2020.