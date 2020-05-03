Aparshakti: Singing has always been my passion

MUMBAI: Actor Aparshakti Khurana says singing has always been his passion.

The actor, known for his performances in films such as "Stree", "Luka Chuppi" and "Pati Patni Aur Woh", has sung "Teri yaari" along with Millind Gaba and King Kaazi.

Sharing his thoughts on this collaboration, Aparshakti said: "Singing has always been a passion of mine. Since childhood, my family has been into it but with acting, I couldn't concentrate on it as much as I wanted to. So, when I got the chance to jam with singers like Millind and King Kaazi, I couldn't resist it. They are extremely talented and I have always been a huge admirer of their songs."

"'Teri yaari' is about the feeling of love and friendship. It is a tune that warms one's heart. It is something that I would listen to on loop," added Aparshakti, who made his singing debut last year with the single "Kudiye Ni".

The song is presented by T-Series.