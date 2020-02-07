News

Aparshakti: Talks on for 'Rashmi Rocket' opposite Taapsee Pannu

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2020 12:30 AM

MUMBAI: Actor Aparshakti Khurana clarifies that he hasnt signed "Rashmi Rocket", starring Taapsee Pannu, yet, but he is in talks with makers of the film.

"I haven't signed the film yet but talks are on. It's a beautiful script and I am a big fan of Taapsee. I think the kind of journey she has had, it's absolutely amazing. People often ask me, 'who inspires you in the film industry?', I would like to take Vidya (Balan), Taapsee (Pannu) and Nushrat's (Bharucha) names. I think all these women have had a great journey and I totally love the kind of films they have done, and the kind of journey they had in real life," said Aparshakti, while interacting with the media at a special screening of the short film "Nawab" in Mumbai.

After impressing fans with supporting acts in several films, Aparshakti is all set to appear as male lead in the upcoming film, "Helmet" opposite Pranutan Bahl. Several publications had also declared that Aparshakti has signed his second film as a male lead, "Rashmi Rocket" opposite Taapsee.

Aparshakti clarified: "I think right now things are at a development stage."

"Rashmi Rocket" is directed by Akarsh Khurrana and the film revolves around the life of an athlete from Gujarat, played by Taapsee. The film's teaser was released last year and its release is yet to be announced.

Aparshakti, who captained the Haryana under-19 cricket team in his school and college days, is happy to be associated with a sports film. "I always wanted to be sportsperson in real life. I couldn't become a sportsperson and that's the reason I am doing what I do now. Sports helps you become an organic and real person," he said.

The short film "Nawab" highlights the issue of abandoning of animals, and contemporary families of today. "Nawab" features an ensemble cast including Aparshakti Khuranna, Maria Goretti, Mallika Dua, and Geetika Vidya. The story is about a dog and a doglover played by Aparshakti. It is written and directed by Mansi Jain.

Tags > Aparshakti Khurana, Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu, Akarsh Khurrana, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Malang's screening was a starry affair!

Malang's screening was a starry affair!
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan on the sets of The...

Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here