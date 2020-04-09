Apart from being a talented actress, Fatima Sana Shaikh's keen eye with photography will leave you mesmerized!

MUMBAI: Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of the most talented actress in the industry and is loved for her distinctive characters that she has essayed on-screen. Just like the audiences are a fan of Fatima's acting skills, the actress also has a keen interest in photography and always shares her view of looking at things in a different way which is nothing less than a treat to the eyes.

Fatima captures the beautiful vintage lanes, various color splashed skies, beautiful landscapes and much more! The actress just doesn't capture images, she captures moments and shows it to her audiences from her perspective and it’s truly mesmerizing.

Fatima knows how to make the most of her travel diaries and capture still moments that will stay forever. The actress whenever travelling, also shares some beautiful raw images of the scenic beauty of nature and other things. This is just another way how the actress connects with her audiences like no other- the artistic way!

Having an eye of finding beauty in everything she sees, sets her apart. Fatima is also an actress in demand and fits as the perfect choice when it comes to her promising screen presence, even when she shared it with other talented actors and always wins hearts with her on-screen performances.

On the work front, Fatima will be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and the second one being, Anurag Basu’s Ludo where Fatima will be playing characters poles apart and swooning the audience!