Applauds! Nikitin Dheer acknowledges wife Kratika Sengar's TV stardom, Shares insights on a postpartum journey, and more; Says ‘I've experienced the same firsthand’

MUMBAI: Many people are praising Nikitin Dheer for his performance in Shrimad Ramayan. In the show, he plays the role of Raavan. The actor is thrilled to hear that his performance was well received by the audience because he has worked very hard on it. In an interview with the popular news portal, Nikitin talked extensively about his role in the show, the value of instilling traditional values in the next generation, tips for a happy marriage, and a host of other topics.

(Also read: Exclusive! “Every actor criticizes his work but no one says it" Nikitin Dheer on being a critic of his work)

After calling his wife Kratika Sengar a "bigger star" than him on television, Nikitin Dheer discussed his thoughts on what makes a happy marriage. When questioned about strategies for having a happy marriage, Dheer responded, "I don't know about recipes and all, I just know that you need to be friends. I don't think anyone should feel superior in the relationship, I think that doesn't exist. I've always told Kratika that you're born to act. However, now we have a child and she has taken a conscious break."

He added, "I've seen my sister also go through it with children; how your body is changed and mind goes through so much. But I've experienced the same firsthand with Kratika, my respect for women has gone to another level. Physically they endure so much and emotionally they go through so much."

"For someone who's been working all her life and suddenly she is not working for two years it might take more time for her to get back. Even when she gets offers of projects, she puts it on hold because our baby is still very young. I have a lot of respect for that. I feel it is very important to understand where you are coming from. Everything doesn't stay hunky-dory all the time. But I think that's the beauty of marriage that you try your best to be there for each other," he shared.

He responded in the positive when asked if becoming a father had changed him. He used to work on various projects, make money, and go on trips and vacations. The pattern continued when he returned to Mumbai to hunt for projects when he was financially drained. However, after the birth of his daughter, he has become more serious about his career and has come to understand that there are right and wrong ways to work and live.

The actor from Chennai Express claimed to be friends with the show's producer, Siddharth Kumar Teewary, and that they had been planning to collaborate for a while, but things were not happening. He disclosed that Siddharth had contacted him about a different part in Shrimad Ramayan, but he had told the producer that he would have preferred to play Raavan.

Nikitin said that Raavan is one of the greatest villains of all time and thanked everyone for their feedback on Shrimad Ramayan.

(Also read: “I waited for years for a larger-than-life character like ‘Ravan’”, says actor Nikitin Dheer, who will portray ‘Ravan’ in Sony Entertainment Television’s divine epic, Shrimad Ramayan)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla