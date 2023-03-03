A.R. Rahmaan opens up about his Oscar Speech; reminisces on his Awards at the 81st Oscars

He said that when he won the award, he couldn't believe if it was real or a dream and decided he would go with the flow as far as his speech was concerned. However, he heard Penelope Cruz give her speech and spoke a bit in Spanish and he found it cool.
movie_image: 
AR RAHMAN

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. AR Rahman recently put up a video sharing the thought that went behind the speech he gave at Oscars.

Today has been special for all Indians as Deepika Padukone recently announced that she will be one of the presenters at the Oscars this year. Along with her, names like Zoe Saldana, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson will also be part of the big night.

Oscars are precious and like a 24karat gold feather to a cap that keeps shining with pride and Slumdog Millionaire made the country proud with its genuine portrayal.

The country is extremely proud that Deepika will be one of the presenters and just about reminisces about how A.R. Rahman won Oscar awards at the 81st Oscars. The legend too recently shared a video about what went behind the winning speech he gave on the stage.

Check out what he had to say:

Rahman states how he was unsure about winning and went on dinners prior to the show. “Whole of India was cheering, I felt like a Gladiator,” said Rahman as he spoke about what went on in his mind.

He said that when he won the award, he couldn’t believe if it was real or a dream and decided he would go with the flow as far as his speech was concerned. However, he heard Penelope Cruz give her speech and spoke a bit in Spanish and he found it cool.

Then, he added in his Speech in Tamil that mean, “All Perfect Praise Belongs to God Alone” which was from a Holy book and it is like a promise from God that if you remember me in the Happy Times, I will remember you in the sad times.

He wanted to remember God who was common to all of us and so he did.

