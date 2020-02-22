News

AR Rahman to present 15 original compositions in '99 Songs'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2020 01:35 PM

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has turned writer and producer with his movie "99 Songs", will be introducing 15 original tracks through the musical romance.

Talking about the same, Rahman said: "I think this film is coming at the right time. With so many remixes being the norm these days, I'm looking forward to seeing audiences' reception to the original compositions. '99 Songs' has 15 original tracks in the album; I am eager to see how well they receive it. Audience support and encouragement will motivate us to make even more beautiful music and movies."

Each of the 15 compositions, including the soul-stirring song "Jwalamukhi" in Arijit Singh's voice, comes with musical touch by Rahman.

The movie is directed by debutant director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and will release in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. "99 Songs" will also introduce Ehan Bhat.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by AR Rahman's production company YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment.

Tags AR Rahman 99 Songs musical romance Jwalamukhi Arijit Singh Debutant Director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy Ehan Bhat Ideal Entertainment TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol season 11 finale

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Zee TV launches ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Zee TV launches ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here