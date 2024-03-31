Arbaaz Khan candidly opens up on his plan for launching son Arhaan; Says ‘That is the kind of level I want him to be at…’

MUMBAI: Arhaan Khan, the son of Arbaaz Khan, shocked everyone on social media recently by revealing his podcast, "Dumb Biryani." Many were waiting for him to make his film debut. In the podcast trailer, he teams up with his two buddies and is joined by his parents, Arbaaz and Malaika Arora, buddy Orry, the cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, uncle Salman Khan, and other celebrities. Arbaaz discussed his son's goals in an interview with the popular news portal, including whether he intends to introduce him to the public as an actor.

Apart from acting, Arbaaz Khan is also a successful producer and has even directed Salman Khan's Dabangg 2. When asked if he is planning to launch his son Arhaan as an actor already, Arbaaz smiled to say that someone else could do it before him, and he would be happy to see that, "The script can come from me, or it can come from someone else. Right now, everyone is watching him, he has become a property for a lot of people to see and decide. There are so many filmmakers in this country and everyone is looking for a new talent, a new face. Maybe someone will have something for him before me, which would be great."

Arbaaz said that he is also willing to offer his son a chance to be in the movies, "It's not that I will not do it. If I have something now or later, I will offer it to him and let him decide whether he wants to do it. It's not like just because I am the father, he has to do it, and he cannot work somewhere else. I have brought him to a point where he has to take his own call. He can turn around and say 'Dad, I am not ready for this right now' or 'Can we do it later? I have something else, something more exciting. Can I do that before you want me to do this?' That is the kind of level I want him to be at," he added.

The producer-actor talked candidly about Arhaan Khan's upcoming podcast.

Arbaaz stated that Arhaan kept details regarding the podcast under wraps. "Arhaan kept most of it as a surprise for us, like everyone else. He does keep running things through us. I am just happy that he is doing something that he is excited about. These are all learning curves and it's great that he wants to do something. As parents, we don't want to dissuade or scare him that this is not the right way, this is not what you should do, or not do. We want him to learn and make his own mistakes. Maybe there is great success, or god forbid, a setback, but right now, we want him to do what excites him. As long as there is passion and you are willing to take whatever comes with it, you would be fine," the actor concluded.

Credits – India Today