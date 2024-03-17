Arbaaz Khan cites himself and Sohail Khan's example in the NEPOTISM debate; Says ‘Koi kisi ke upar favour nahin karta’

MUMBAI: After working in the industry for several decades, Arbaaz Khan has yet to achieve the same level of fame as his famous brother Salman Khan. He has now come to terms with his failure. The actors who are growing to prominence without having a fancy star surname are perfect instances of how talent always wins out in the end. These actors include Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Arbaaz Khan discusses how being a famous kid doesn't guarantee you a job amid the continuing nepotism controversy. He is one of many examples of this, including Tusshar Kapoor, Zayed Khan, and many others.

In his latest interaction with the popular news portal, he said," Kuch darwaze zarur khulte hain agar aapke father kisi profession mein hain, as is the case in any field". He further added," It may give you a break but won’t build your career,” he lamented, adding, “Sohail and I may not be as successful as other superstars or our brother Salman Khan, for that matter, but we are still here. We are working and are busy doing other things. Koi kisi ke upar favour nahin karta (No one does favours for anyone)."

The producer-actor even made a convincing point on how nepotism shouldn't be given credit for any star kid actor's success. Kangana Ranaut initiated the nepotism controversy in 2016 on Karan Johar's program Koffee With Karan.

Patna Shukla stars Raveena Tandon and will be produced by Arbaaz Khan. All of the favorable feedback on the trailer has been received.

