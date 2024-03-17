Arbaaz Khan cites himself and Sohail Khan's example in the NEPOTISM debate; Says ‘Koi kisi ke upar favour nahin karta’

These actors include Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Arbaaz Khan discusses how being a famous kid doesn't guarantee you a job amid the continuing nepotism controversy. He is one of many examples of this, including Tusshar Kapoor, Zayed Khan, and many others.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 11:15
movie_image: 
Arbaaz

MUMBAI: After working in the industry for several decades, Arbaaz Khan has yet to achieve the same level of fame as his famous brother Salman Khan. He has now come to terms with his failure. The actors who are growing to prominence without having a fancy star surname are perfect instances of how talent always wins out in the end. These actors include Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Also read: What! Arbaaz Khan set to get married for the second time after splitting up with Malaika Arora? Read on to know more!

Arbaaz Khan discusses how being a famous kid doesn't guarantee you a job amid the continuing nepotism controversy. He is one of many examples of this, including Tusshar Kapoor, Zayed Khan, and many others.

In his latest interaction with the popular news portal, he said," Kuch darwaze zarur khulte hain agar aapke father kisi profession mein hain, as is the case in any field". He further added," It may give you a break but won’t build your career,” he lamented, adding, “Sohail and I may not be as successful as other superstars or our brother Salman Khan, for that matter, but we are still here. We are working and are busy doing other things. Koi kisi ke upar favour nahin karta (No one does favours for anyone)."

The producer-actor even made a convincing point on how nepotism shouldn't be given credit for any star kid actor's success. Kangana Ranaut initiated the nepotism controversy in 2016 on Karan Johar's program Koffee With Karan.

Patna Shukla stars Raveena Tandon and will be produced by Arbaaz Khan. All of the favorable feedback on the trailer has been received.

Also read: Arbaaz Khan talks about how Hindi cinema has changed from inside

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood Life

Arhaan Khan Arbaaz Khan Sshura Khan Raveena Tandon Rasha Tandon Malaika Arora Tere Mast Mast Do Nain Salman Khan Arpita Khan Sharma Aayush Sharma Salim Khan Salma Khan Giorgia Andriani Arjun Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer breaks silence on her link up rumours with co-stars
MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer is Television’s sweetheart. The actress literally grew up on Television in the show Imlie and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba loses Angad amid the riots
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Pooja Bhatt opens up about people's constant comments over her failed marriage; Says ‘Why are you single?’
MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt became well-known in the 1990s film industry as the most attractive face. She has performed in...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Titu and Dimpy exchange rings
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress Anjali Anand shares her experience of 246 retakes for the film audition; Says ‘Mentally, I was so shaken’
MUMBAI: Celebrity and television show star Anjali Anand recently opened up about her incredible journey and challenges...
Sumnbul Toqueer breaks silence on her rumoured linkups with co-stars; Says ‘People see you on the screen…’
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer has been in the news ever since she appeared in the hit show Imlie. The actress became well-...
Recent Stories
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt opens up about people's constant comments over her failed marriage; Says ‘Why are you single?’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt opens up about people's constant comments over her failed marriage; Says ‘Why are you single?’
Anjali
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress Anjali Anand shares her experience of 246 retakes for the film audition; Says ‘Mentally, I was so shaken’
Smriti
Smriti Irani worked as a dishwasher at a fast-food chain before achieving stardom?
Sidharth Malhotra
Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra opens up about suffering a serious elbow injury before he began shooting for an action scene
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's PDA leaves Abhishek Bachchan in an awkward spot after Farah Khan's humorous comment; Read on to know more!
Kiran
Kiran Rao opens up about her relationship with Aamir Khan and its impact on his marriage with Reena; Says ‘I was actually seeing…’