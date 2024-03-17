Arbaaz Khan openly talked about his relationship with Shura before marriage; Says ‘I used to go to pick her up or drop, no one would spot us’

MUMBAI: In an interview with the popular news portal, Arbaaz Khan who married Shura Khan in December of last year talked candidly about their relationship. On the shooting of his produced movie Patna Shuklla, Arbazz Khan got to know Shura.

(Also read:What! Arbaaz Khan set to get married for the second time after splitting up with Malaika Arora? Read on to know more!)

Arbaaz stated, "The film turned out to be special for more reasons than one... It was always a special film even before I got to know that someone like Shura even existed, as I met her only on the sets for the first time, before that I had never heard about her or met her." Shura spent years working as Raveena Tandon's makeup artist. Tandon is the movie's main character.

Arbaaz added, "She was with Raveena Tandon (as a makeup artist), for 7-8 years and when we were working on the sets, she was doing her thing and I was doing mine, the only communication we had was Raveena ke baal theek kardo (Get Raveena's hair fixed) or hi and hello etc."

Arbaaz also disclosed that, before their marriage, they frequently met at coffee shops, although no one noticed them at the time. Arbaaz says, "People might be shocked or surprised over it, but we had been dating for over a year before we took the step... we were very sure of what we were doing . We were very lucky, we were meeting outside at coffee shops and when I used to go to pick her up or drop, no one would spot us, and she was also happy that there were no paps here, but now, even before I enter a coffee shop, the paps are there.”

Sharing the pictures of the wedding, the couple wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

Malaika Arora was the former spouse of Arbaaz Khan. After 19 years of marriage, they filed for divorce in 2017. Arhaan, their son, is still being co-parented while he pursues his education overseas.

(Also read: Arbaaz Khan talks about how Hindi cinema has changed from inside)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –NDTV

