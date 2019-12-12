Arbaaz Khan REACTS to reports speculating about Salman Khan's marriage

MUMBAI: Dabangg 3 is one of the much-awaited films of the year. It stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, and fans can’t wait to watch the film. Recently, the makers released the trailer of the film, leaving the fans excited.

The trailer and songs received a lot of appreciation and love from the audience. And recently, the film team kick-started the promotions and is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the audience. In the film, Arbaaz Khan will be reprising his role as Makkhanchand Pandey. And during a candid conversation with Etimes, the actor talked about his personal life, film and Salman's marriage rumours.

Speaking about the same, Arbaaz said, "People have spent their entire life on what's going to happen with this man and when is his marriage? I mean, listen don't you get tired? The day he (Salman) wants to get married, he himself will announce that he’s getting married."

Talking about the film, Dabangg 3 is slated to release on 20 December 2019.