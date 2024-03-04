Arbaaz Khan safeguards his wife Sshura as they get mobbed by a massive crowd

MUMBAI: During the holy month of Ramadan, Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and his spouse Sshura Khan went to Muhammad Ali Road in Mumbai on a Tuesday evening to break their fast (Roza) and taste some delicious food at the Khau Gali. However, a sizable throng surrounded the newlyweds.

Arbaaz is seen protecting his wife in a video that Bollywood paparazzi posted on Instagram as they try to navigate the dense crowd. In the video, Sshura looks obviously terrified, but Arbaaz safely guides his wife to a restaurant.

Their visit comes a day after Arbaaz and Sshura attended his son Arhaan Khan’s birthday party at Bastian in Mumbai. The party was organised by Arbaaz’s ex-wife Malaika Arora. While Malaika arrived solo at the party, Arbaaz was clicked arriving hand-in-hand with his second wife. Salim Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Seema Sajdeh, Amrita Arora, and Raveena Tandon also attended the bash.

Malaika looked stunning in an all-white ensemble. Sshura, on the other hand, opted for an all-black outfit. Arbaaz complemented his new wife in a matching shirt and blue denim. While the trio celebrated Arhaan’s birthday under the same roof, they avoided posing together.

When Arbaaz Khan wed Sshura in December 2023, it surprised the world. The actor-producer talked about how he met and fell in love with makeup artist Sshura in an interview with the popular news portal. He made it clear that they did not get married right away and were together for a long time before getting married.

“Though my wife (Sshura Khan) is much younger than me, it is not like she is 16 years old. She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what do we want, and how are we looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry,” he said.

