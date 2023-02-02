Arbaaz Khan spearheads a 6-part soul-stirring chat series titled 'The Invincibles' starring the legends of Hindi cinema

Arbaaz Khan spearheads a 6-part soul-stirring chat series titled 'The Invincibles' starring the legends of Hindi cinema

MUMBAI :In a world where stardom is becoming rare, and the overfamiliarity of social media is compromising the sheen of our stars, Arbaaz is all set to take us on a nostalgia trip. In his upcoming six-part chat series titled Invincible, the actor will be hosting the evergreen stars of Hindi cinema and take us down memory lane. He has always wanted to create an in-depth show documenting the rare stories from conversations with legends. The show stars Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Helen, Waheeda Rahman. Shatrughan Sinha and Mahesh Bhatt.

Curated by Arbaaz and his team, the list of guests is a good mix of star writers, filmmakers, and superstars to give a wholesome view of the Hindi movie industry and how things worked before the corporatisation of cinema.

Talking about The Invincibles, he says, "Cinema is evergreen and I wanted to create a series that evokes nostalgia. Quite often, I have this fear that the stories we've grown up listening to will get lost if we don't document them. This is my attempt at playing a biographer for an industry that I have seen up close and personal. I want to chronicle the legendary stories and celebrate the people who've created gold in the process."

The trailer of this series was released and the 1st Episode starring Mr. Salim Khan will be going live on Friday, 3rd Feb with new episodes dropping every Friday.

 

