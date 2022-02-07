Archive! Ranveer Singh seems to be ‘Much in Love’ as he proposes to Deepika Padukone with a yellow rose

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are undoubtedly perfect Valentine couples and often give relationship goals. The adorable duo got married in 2018, but their relationship first set off in 2012 when Ranveer met Deepika for the first time at an overseas event.

Not long after, they started working together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela but the actor was charmed by his lover.

Of the two, Ranveer is an extraordinary man who is not afraid to wear his heart on his sleeves. So, it was only natural when the actor strengthened the drama and professed his love for Deepika Padukone in 2014.

On Rose Day today, a report featured a photo of the Simmba actor, Deepika, and Karan Johar. In 2014, after Farah Khan's birthday, Karan Johar was seen leaving with Deepika, Ranveer, and Manish Malhotra. The paparazzi were posted to click their photos as they walked out of the party.

Ranveer, in particular, appeared to be in a cheery mood, as he dealt with the paparazzi with a few epic photos. The actor picked out a yellow rose from a bouquet, held it up like a hopeless romantic, and observed Deepika who was leaving hand in hand with Karan.

Cheerful yet adorably cute pictures made their fans enthusiastic, and Ranveer further fueled rumors that Deepika was dating him at the time.

