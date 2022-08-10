Are Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth in a relationship? Here’s how their love story might have started

MUMBAI: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been in the news for the past few months because of their rumored relationship. They have not yet openly spoken about it, but their public appearances made their fans wonder whether they are actually in love with each other.

The rumored couple have once again made it to the headlines because of their dance video. If you watch Instagram reels, you would know that the song Tum Tum is trending on it and Aditi recently shared a video in which she is seen dancing with Siddharth on the song.

Well, the video has gone viral, and fans of both the actors now want them to make their relationship official and get married. But, we are sure you must be thinking about how and when this love story might have started.

So, Aditi and Siddharth have worked together in a South movie titled Maha Samudram which was released in 2021. Reportedly, the two became good friends on the sets and later they fell in love with each other.

Aditi and Siddharth have also been spotted together by the paparazzi a few times, and if they are actually dating, it will surely be interesting to see if we will get to hear wedding bells soon. Let’s wait and watch.

Talking about their projects, Aditi has two big web series lined up like Taj: Divided By Blood and Heeramandi. The former will be released on Zee5 on 3rd March 2023. Meanwhile, Siddharth has Indian 2 lined up.

