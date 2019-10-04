Are Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba going the Ishaan and Jhanvi way?

MUMBAI: Karan Deol and Sahher, who are the new kids in B-town, are celebrating these days as their first debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has done exceptional business at the box office. The duo at various media interaction said that initially, they never spoke to each other, but later on, during the course of the movie, the two really got along. Since then, they have been rumours doing the rounds that they are more than just good friends.If we go back a year, Ishaan and Jhanvi were in a similar situation. When the two debuted in the industry, there were many rumours about them being in a relationship. Ishaan and Jhanvi were asked about the same on Karan Johar's show but denied being in a relationship.Well, even Karan and Sahher maintain that they are only good friends and share a great rapport.