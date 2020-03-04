Are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan doing Rajkumar Hirani's next?

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has not signed any film post Zero. He took a break from films as he wanted to spend time with his family and kids. However, his fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen.

SRKians are desperately wanting to know more details about the actor's next project. Whispers are being heard that Shah Rukh Khan has signed a film with 3 Idiots maker Rajkumar Hirani.

It is also being speculated that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be the leading lady in this film. But in her recent interview, Bebo has rubbished all these stories.

As per sources, the actress spoke about this and said that it's not true. She loves and respects Shah Rukh immensely and would love to work with him again. But there’s nothing happening at the moment.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in films like Ra One, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Asoka. We would have loved to see them again in theatres.

Currently, Kareena is looking forward to the release of her film with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan - Angrezi Medium. Talking about this film, Kareena was quoted saying, 'I was greedy about working with Irrfan, having worked with all the other Khans. The film would tick off another item on my bucket list.'

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has not officially announced any project yet. His last was Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, which sadly failed to mint money at the box office.

SOURCE - SPOTBOYE