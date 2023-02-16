Are rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday ready to take their relationship to the next level?

MUMBAI :Bollywood is always buzzing with love affairs every now and then. When you put two like minded individuals who are super compatible and attractive, sparks tend to fly. And that is what reportedly happened with tinsel town's hottest actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The duo who met on Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, have become romantically involved with each other reportedly. The Student of the Year director even teased Ananya about Aditya on his talk show Koffee with Karan 7. Now Aditya and Ananya, have been seen publicly at many events where they came in separately.

Ananya grabbed a lot of attention when she attended the special screening of Aditya’s upcoming show The Night Manager with Anil Kapoor.

As per an insider, Ananya and Aditya are very much in love and might even take their relationship to the next level. The couple no doubt look stunning together.

What do you think of Ananya and Aditya dating?

