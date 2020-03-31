News

Are things not fine between Prateik Babbar and his wife?

Prateik Babbar is known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Dhobi Ghaat, Ekk Deewana Tha, among others. Is his marriage on the rocks?

31 Mar 2020 02:31 PM

MUMBAI: Prateik Babbar has acted in many films. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Dhobi Ghaat, Ekk Deewana Tha and Baaghi 2 are some of his film projects.  

On the personal front, he had tied the knot with Sanya Sagar on 23 January 2019. Sanya and Prateik had dated for a few years. Prateik and Sanya's lovey-dovey Instagram posts earlier gained too much of love from their fans. However, a source close to Prateik has now told SpotboyE.com that all's not well between the couple. While India's Lockdown turned out to be an opportunity for most celebrities to spend the quarantine time with their partners, seems that things only worsened between Prateik and Sanya who reportedly are also staying separately from each other since the past few weeks.  

The portal had called Prateik a few days back to check on this and he'd said, "Nothing like that". Latest, Prateik and Sanya have unfollowed each other on Insta. Prateik has also removed the honeymoon pictures from his Insta. Apparently, the rift has deepened. Hope the couple sorts out their differences soon.  

Credits: SpotboyE.com

