Arhaan Khan and alleged ladylove Rasha Thadani were spotted exiting the Mumbai club

MUMBAI: Bollywood legends Raveena Tandon and Arbaaz Khan have made major contributions to the lengthy history of the Indian film industry. As they maintain their status as highly regarded celebrities, their children have begun to take pleasure in the attention they are getting. Rasha Thadani and Arhaan Khan were seen leaving the same Mumbai location some time ago.

Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon, is rumored to be dating Arhaan Khan, the son of Arbaaz Khan. Several of their joint public appearances have led some individuals to believe the rumors.

Arhaan Khan was seen leaving a Mumbai club a while back. Similar to his father and uncle Salman Khan, he also enjoys a friendly and lighthearted relationship with the media. He is seen in the video having a good time joking with the photographers and making good hand gestures. He asked about their well-being and general health as well.

Rasha was seen leaving the same venue as Arhaan in a different video. The attractive young woman looked stylish in her laid-back attire. She chose to wear black pants and a white crop top for the evening out. She wore sneakers and when she left the venue, she carried her luxury bag in one hand and her water bottle in the other. The famous person complied with the photographers' request and posed for pictures.

Arhaan Khan is currently gearing up for his debut podcast show Dumb Biryani. Nearly a week ago, he dropped the teaser of his show featuring father Arbaaz Khan, mom Malaika Arora, and the Tiger 3-star Salman Khan.

Following the announcement of Khan's podcast, several Bollywood celebrities expressed their support for the young person. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Madness!! This is definitely going to be a blast. My Kinda biryani, can't wait to see it.”

Arhaan was also congratulated by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. On social media, Ananya Panday wrote, “Anything w the word biryani in it and I am sold anyway! This looks like so fun, waiting to watch.” He was also wished well by celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Sshura Khan, and others.

