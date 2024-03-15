Arijit Singh heaps praises on Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, says "aisa film bohot din baad dekhne ko mila!!"

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 18:14
Arijit Singh

MUMBAI : The admiration and appreciation that is flooding in for Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios, has no intention to cease anytime soon. The film has made the entire industry buzzing about it and they are highly praising it. Recently we saw cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Genelia Deshmukh, Shabana Azmi, and Jackie Shroff, and superstar Salman Khan praising the film, it has got another name added to it.

Recently, singer Arijit Singh watched the film on social media and he is highly praising Kiran Rao's direction. Taking to social media, the singer wrote a long post in praise of the film which says,
"ast night!! 
aisa film bohot din baad dekhne ko mila!! 
awestruck!!
organic farming, education, values, human rights, individual rights, humanity, real people, stereotypes, Love, family, relationships, govt policies and the system, sab kuchh hai.
Heartwarming performances."

The film is the most positively reviewed film of the year and the responses it is getting from every corner is testimony to it. Right from its release, it met with positive reviews from everyone, and be it critics, the audiences, or the celebrities, the film has made everyone a fan of it.

The audiences are raving about  Kiran Rao and her flawless storytelling and direction and the performance from the lead and promising cast.

Aamir Khan Productions has again proved its grip on the strong content with Laapataa Ladies. The film has glued the audiences with the unlimited laughter quotient. While it has comedy and entertainment factors, it also sheds light on the important issues related to the nation's women.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, The film is now released in cinemas. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma

