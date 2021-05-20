Arijit Singh loses his mother due to COVID complications

MUMBAI: The covid impact can be clearly seen in different business and sectors and this can be seen in Bollywood too, and this time it is Playback singer Arijit Singh's mother, who had been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after contracting COVID-19, she passed away on May 20. She was extremely critical and reportedly breathed her last at 11 AM.

She had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. After testing positive, she was hospitalised in a medical facility. Actress Swastika Mukherjee and filmmaker Srijit Mukherji had shared posts for Arijit's mother a few days ago. On their respective social media handles, they gave a health update and revealed that the singer’s mother was in urgent need of an A -ve blood group donor.

Talking about Arijit's work front, Arijit Singh rose to fame after his song Tum Hi Ho from 'Aashiqui 2' turned out to be a chartbuster. He later sang several melodious songs, including Kabira, Mast Magan, Khairiyat, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage and Samjhawan.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has claimed millions of lives across the globe. The second wave of coronavirus has turned out to be even more deadly than the first wave. The medical infrastructure of the country has been under pressure due to the lack of oxygen cylinders and beds with ventilators. During these trying times, several celebrities have come forward to use their star power to help and support the ones in need. Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar and many others are using their social media presence to help their fans find hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, and other medical or financial support.

