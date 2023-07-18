Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer The Ladykiller’s last schedule to wrap post monsoon showers in North India!

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar’s much-awaited crime thriller The Ladykiller is set to finish its last schedule post the non-stop monsoon showers that is currently happening across North India! The film is one of the anticipated mid-size content films that Bollywood is currently punting on and it is expected to present both Arjun and Bhumi in never seen before avatars.

“The last schedule of the film should wrap once the lashing of monsoon subsides in the North. It will have to be an outdoor schedule for the film because the location plays the perfect setting for this broody, crime thriller and the film has already been shot extensively in the North. So, as soon as the production house plans the last schedule, actors will wrap the film,” informs a trade source. 

We have also learnt that The Ladykiller has been unanimously appreciated by the select few who have seen the edit so far. The gripping film is said to leave people at the edge of their seats. 

“For Arjun, The Ladykiller will only solidify his acting equity after his brilliant performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. For Bhumi, this will be another feather in the cap of this talented young actor. So, the two actors have given their best is what people are saying. Very select people have seen the film so far and they are all raving about the film. So, the producers must be supremely happy about the film and are expected to present the film with confidence that will spell good for the industry when it comes to making such mid-budget films,”
the source adds.

