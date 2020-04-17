Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor take a walk down memory lane

MUMBAI: The best thing about this lockdown is that we are all safe and sound within the vicinity of our homes along with our loved ones. That is what our beloved Bollywood celebrities are doing as of now. Needless to say, they are making rigorous use of social media to interact with their fans regularly apart from spreading awareness related to Coronavirus.

Now, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have shared some adorable childhood pictures on their respective social media handles which are just unmissable! They are seen posing with their cousins Akshay and Mohit Marwah and all of them look cute as buttons. In the picture shared by Sonam, all four of them can be seen standing and flashing smiles while posing for the camera. On the other hand, the children are seen sitting together in the picture shared by Arjun Kapoor. He also suggests in the caption that they should recreate the images again and we couldn’t agree more.

As we can see above, Mohit Marwah has also shared another unmissable childhood picture in which Anil Kapoor is seen holding him, Arjun and Sonam together while posing for the camera.

Have a look.

