Arjun Kapoor: Love is the most unifying emotion

MUMBAI: The romantic drama "2 States", starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor was released six years ago on this date, and highlighted the feel-good romance of a Punjabi boy and a Tamil girl.

on Saturday, Arjun spoke to real-life couples who were culturally opposite and yet found a common ground in love, noting that love was the most unifying emotion.

" '2 States' is and will always be one of the most special films of my life and on its sixth anniversary, I'm trying to do something really special. For me, love is the most unifying emotion and it transcends all barriers. I will be highlighting some really special, real life love stories on my social media," Arjun said.

"2 States", an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's bestseller novel of the same name, was directed by Abhishek Varman.

"I will be speaking to some couples who come from poles apart cultural backgrounds but have found their pure love to be the perfect glue between them and their contrasting families. These couples truly highlight the spirit of our film's core messaging - 2 states, One love and I can't wait to speak to them and tell you all more about their fantastic love stories!" Arjun said.