Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and more; these celebrity couples ringed in 2023 together 

MUMBAI :  Mostly, we have seen in Bollywood that there’s either a boy gang or a girl. We have hardly seen celebrity couples hanging out with other celebrity couples, and even if they do, we don't get to see their pictures on social media.

But, 2023 started on a very interesting note as we got to see four celebrity couples vacationing together. We are talking about Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Mohit Marwah- Antara Motiwala, and Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta.

Also Read: Here’s why Kuttey is an important film for Arjun Kapoor

The couples had posted a lot of videos and pictures from their vacation, and it has gone viral on social media. Check out their posts below…

Arjun and Mohit are cousins, and Arjun shares a great friendship with Varun and Kunal. Well, it is nice to see them hanging out with their wives and partners.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Mohit Marwah- Antara Motiwala, and Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta; these three couples are married, but Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora are yet to tie the knot. There have been reports that the couple will get married soon but there’s no official confirmation about.

Even in one of the episodes of Moving In With Malaika, the actress had hinted about getting married. So, let’s see if we will get to hear the wedding bells soon.

Meanwhile, Arjun is gearing up for the release of Kuttey which is slated to hit the big screens on 13th January 2023. Apart from Kuttey, he has The Lady Killer and a rom-com with Mudassar Aziz lined up.

Talking about Varun, the actor has Bawaal lined up which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and it is slated to release on 7th April 2023.

Also Read: Upcoming movies and web series this week: Arjun Kapoor-Tabu’s Kuttey, Abhay Deol’s Trial By Fire, and more 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

