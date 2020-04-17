News

Arjun Kapoor OPENS UP on marriage plans with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor has opened up on marriage plans with Malaika Arora.

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. Now, Arjun has opened up on his marriage plans with her.

Well, while in quarantine at home, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been living together. Now in an interview live on social media, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his ladylove Malaika Arora and reacted to questions related to his marriage plans with the actress. The Panipat actor also spoke about Malaika and mentioned what is best he loves about her. 

During a live on Instagram with BollywoodHungama, a fan raised an interesting question related to Arjun Kapoor getting married to Malaika Arora. In the interview, when asked about when he is getting married to Malaika, and also what he likes most in her, Arjun Kapoor answered, “I will tell all of you’ll when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Laughing while answering, Arjun added, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaisi, agar karni bhi hogi.” 

The Panipat actor went on to share that he has no plans to get married anytime soon and said, “Not planned and not thought about it right now,” but added, “Like I always say, I will not hide it.” 

Credits: BollywoodHungama, SpotboyE.com

