Arjun Kapoor pledges aid, support in fight against COVID-19

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has pledged to donate to various COVID-19 relief funds.

The actor has tried to help as many by contributing to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, GiveIndia, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood's Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), although an idea of the exact amount has not been officially disclosed.

"India is in the midst of a crisis and as responsible citizens, we need to do our bit for our fellow brothers and sisters in need. I'm trying my best to help as many people possible by humbly contributing," he wrote on social media.

Arjun joins a list of Bollywood names who have already pledged their support for the PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

About the other three contributions, Arjun said: "GiveIndia is working non-stop to help provide cash in the hands of daily wage earners who have lost their jobs/have no source of income due to the lockdown.

"The Wishing Factory is doing remarkable work with thalassemia patients from low-income groups so that they receive blood transfusions during the lockdown, especially since blood transfusions are not included under essential services."

The actor has lent his helping hand to his industry too by supporting the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

He says the FWICE is "my industry's backbone, the people without whom no film can be shot/made. We all regard them as our family."

Arjun also urged others to come forward and support as many people as possible.

"We can only fight COVID-19 if we stand united. I urge all of you to come forward and support to the best of your abilities."

On the acting front, he will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film also stars Arjun's "Ishaqzaade" co-star Parineeti Chopra.