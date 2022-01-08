Arjun Kapoor is proud to contribute to 'Ek Villain Returns' opening at the counters

Arjun Kapoor is happy with the response to his latest release 'Ek Villain Returns', which collected Rs. 14.52 crore at the box-office on its third day. The Bollywood actor says the movie is the fifth biggest of his career, and while the industry tries to bounce back post pandemic, he finds this "extremely validating".

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 10:44
movie_image: 
Arjun Kapoor is proud to contribute to 'Ek Villain Returns' opening at the counters

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor is happy with the response to his latest release 'Ek Villain Returns', which collected Rs. 14.52 crore at the box-office on its third day. The Bollywood actor says the movie is the fifth biggest of his career, and while the industry tries to bounce back post pandemic, he finds this "extremely validating".

Arjun is thrilled to have delivered the fifth biggest opening of his career with 'Ek Villain Returns'. Arjun's biggest opener is 'Gunday' opened at 16.12 crore, '2 States' opened to 12.42 crore and 'Half Girlfriend' opened to 10.27 crore. With 'Ek Villain Returns', Arjun recorded a solid day 1 at the counters with Rs. 7.05 crore.

Arjun says: "The fact that 'Ek Villain Returns' opening is the fifth biggest of my career, even while the industry tries to bounce back post pandemic, is extremely validating. I have consistently tried to do films that connect to the youth and the masses and it feels great to see them enjoy 'Ek Villain Returns'."

"I'm thrilled with the start that the film has got and I'm sure it will continue its momentum in the days to come."

Arjun is thrilled that he could contribute to a Hindi film's opening at the counters.

He says: "For me, personally, there is a lot to be proud of. The fact that I have been able to contribute to a Bollywood film opening at the counters is validation enough."

"Im glad that people are appreciating my performance. I wanted to be a part of an edgy, cool film and the result is something for me to cherish right now."

Arjun will next be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' and Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller'.

SOURCE: IANS

Arjun Kapoor EK Villain Returns Half Girlfriend Gunday Aasman Bhardwaj Kuttey Ajay Bahl The Ladykiller Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 10:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Disheartening! Nichelle Nichols who played communications officer Nyota Uhura in Star Trek dies at 89
MUMBAI: Nichelle Nichols, a groundbreaking Black actress who played communications officer Nyota Uhura with cool...
Hubby Ajay pens special note for Kajol on her completing 30 years in film industry
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kajol has completed three decades in Hindi cinema. On this occasion, her husband, actor-...
EXCLUSIVE! Punyashlok Ahilyabai fame Gaurav Amlani opens up on making his relationship official with actress Milloni Kapadia, shares his wedding plans and much more
MUMBAI: Television's handsome hunk Gaurav Amlani is playing the lead role of Khande Rao in Sony TV's historical drama...
Subhashree spills the beans on her OTT debut with 'Indubala Bhaater Hotel'
MUMBAI: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly has made her entry into OTT space with upcoming series 'Indubala Bhaater...
'Pathaan' director is 'living and breathing' every moment in lead-up to film's release
MUMBAI: Director Siddharth Anand, who celebrates his birthday on Sunday, is "living and breathing" every moment of his...
Sikandar Kher doesn't think twice before pushing his boundaries
MUMBAI: Actor Sikandar Kher, who essayed the role of Daulat in the OTT series 'Aarya', doesn't shy away from pushing...
Recent Stories
ajay
Hubby Ajay pens special note for Kajol on her completing 30 years in film industry
Latest Video