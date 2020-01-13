Arjun Kapoor reacts to first-look poster of Varun Dhawan’s Mr. Lele

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor shares a great bond with actor Varun Dhawan, and they are often seen indulging in fun banter on social media. Arjun recently took to his Instagram handle to share the first-look poster of Varun Dhawan starrer Mr. Lele to wish the actor all the luck.

He wrote, 'Natkhat Baalak' and tagged Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitaan, and Karan Johar. The actor also wished Varun and the team all the best for the film.

Varun had earlier shared the poster of the film on Instagram and said, 'Mrlele ... @Varun_dvn @karanjohar and me for the third time tog ... this time with a maha entertainer... 1st Jan 2021.'

Mr Lele is Varun’s third film with director Shashank Khaitaan. The two have delivered two successful films, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, both featuring Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Apart from this, Varun will next be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The film will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

He will also be seen in the Coolie No. 1 remake along with Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

Arjun, meanwhile, is teaming up with Rakul Preet Singh for their untitled next.