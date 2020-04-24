Arjun Kapoor’s special birthday wish for ‘Natkhat Balak Forever’ Varun Dhawan is unmissable; check throwback photo

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan, who is known for his acting chops and dancing skills, turns a year older today (24 April).

As Varun celebrates his birthday today, he is being flooded with wishes from across his family, fans and all his Bollywood buddies. However, the most special, or we say the craziest one, seems to have come from his good friend Arjun Kapoor. Well, it’s a known fact that Arjun and Varun have been friends, way before making a mark in the film industry, which means the duo has seen each other before puberty officially hit them. Arjun’s wish for VD is on similar lines.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback picture of him with the Street Dancer 3D actor. The snap, which was probably taken during Arjun and Varun’s teenage, is a perfect example of bad hair days. While a chubby Arjun was sporting long straight hair, Varun looked quite unrecognisable in his curly tresses. In his caption, the 2 States actor wished his buddy, while also pulling his leg. This is Arjun being Arjun!

He wrote, “Bad (haircuts in this case) Boys 4 Life. Happy birthday @varundvn the content maker par excellence, the new rapper in town & the natkhat balak forever !!! #vdin4d #hairytales #swamitypeka #brotherfromanothermother #facecreamernumber1.”

Check out his post here:

Credits: SpotboyE.com