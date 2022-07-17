Arjun Kapoor says Tara Sutaria and he share a 'natural chemistry'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Ek Villain 2', has heaped praises about his co-star Tara Sutaria. He says they both share a natural chemistry and feed off each other's energy.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/17/2022 - 08:15
movie_image: 
Arjun Kapoor says Tara Sutaria and he share a 'natural chemistry'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Ek Villain 2', has heaped praises about his co-star Tara Sutaria. He says they both share a natural chemistry and feed off each other's energy.

Arjun says: "It's really nice to see how people have liked Tara and my pairing in Ek Villain 2's trailer. I'm glad they are appreciating our chemistry and how we are looking with each other. We have a natural chemistry with each other and we feed off each other's energy."

He adds: "Every new and fresh on-screen pairing has to stand the test of the audience. It is the public that decides whether or not they are excited to invest and watch this new pairing on screen.

"It feels great that Tara and I have found appreciation and we can't wait to floor you guys when you see us in the film."

Arjun further says: "A film like this allows a pairing to shine through because audiences are constantly playing the guessing game and if they are invested in a pair, the game can be relished even more.

"Tara and I add a lot of spice to the film and I hope our pairing keeps you on your toes through the film."

Arjun also has an interesting mix of films this year that will see him straddle many genres. Apart from being seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2', Arjun is also in 'Aasman' Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' and Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller'.

Source: ians

Arjun Kapoor Ek Villain 2 Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey Ajay Bahl The Ladykiller Mohit Suri Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/17/2022 - 08:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Arjun Kapoors not scared of 'fair assessments' of his work
MUMBAI: After making a smashing debut in 2012 with 'Ishaqzaade', Arjun Kapoor was subjected to "unfair criticism"....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Jagtap reveals important details to Tony, Tony targets Sai, Pakhi and Bhavani
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Tanuj Virwani opens up on his 'Galatfehmiyaan'
MUMBAI: As he started receiving a lot of love from the audience for his latest music video titled 'Galatfehmiyaan',...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Adorable! Ram and Pihu’s cat fight is something Unmissable
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Richa Chadha opens up on why she turned producer
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha who turned producer with her maiden production, 'Girls Will Be Girls' under her...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disgusting! Krish uses Pihu to separate Ram and Priya
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Recent Stories
Arjun Kapoors not scared of 'fair assessments' of his work
Arjun Kapoors not scared of 'fair assessments' of his work
Latest Video