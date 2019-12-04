News

Arjun Kapoor unveils BTS video of Sanjay Dutt's transformation as Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat

MUMBAI: Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming period drama Panipat is creating all the right kind of buzz with just a few days left for its release. The multi-starrer flick which features Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt dates back to the 18th century where the Marathas clashed with the Afghani forces led by Ahmad Shah Abdali for the land of Panipat. 

Arjun has donned the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and looks quite impressive, while Kriti brings out the essence of the Maratha culture. Sanjay steals the attention as Ahmad Shah Abdali with his fierce expressions and daunting looks. 

Recently, Arjun shared a behind the scenes video of Dutt's transformation as Ahmad Shah Abdali, and it is terrific. 

The video shows how Sanjay got into the skin of his character Ahmad Shah Abdali. Arjun lauds the talented actor calling him a big-screen hero, while Kriti says that the actor leaves the onlookers awestruck. Meanwhile, we also hear a few of his punchlines from the film playing in the background and it is making us excited to watch the film.

Panipat also stars Mohnish Bahl, Zeenat Aman, Nawab Shah, Padmini Kolhapure, and other well-known talented actors in pivotal roles.

What do you think about Sanjay's transformation? Tell us in the comments.

Credits: Pinkvilla

 

Tags > Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat, Marathas, Ahmad Shah Abdali, Sanjay, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

