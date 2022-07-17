Arjun Kapoors not scared of 'fair assessments' of his work

After making a smashing debut in 2012 with 'Ishaqzaade', Arjun Kapoor was subjected to "unfair criticism".

However, the Bollywood star, who has films such as 'Ek Villain

Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer' lined up for release, says that he is not scared of judgements and is game for a "fair assessment" of his work.

Arjun, fondly called as Baba by his fans, has worked in popular films such as 2 States, Ki & Ka, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhoot Police.

Talking about getting judged, Arjun shared with IANS that "Judgment happens with every film regardless of it being mainstream or not I think one is a little more front footed and the others are a little internal as a film."

The 37-year-old actor knows the pros and cons of being a public figure.

"As an actor you are going to be judged on every film almost every day for being a public figure so the judgment doesn't scare me but I think unfair criticism is something I hope I don't get."

He added: "I think a bit of that happened in my life. I have worked hard on myself and the choices that I have made So, I hope I receive a fair response and I think I am all for being open to fair assessment."

Source: ians

