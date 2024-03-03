Arjun Kapoor's unique audition won him his debut movie

Did you know he landed his debut role in Ishaqzaade by mimicking his uncle, Anil Kapoor, in front of Aditya Chopra?
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor, now a prominent figure in Bollywood, had an unconventional entry into the industry. Before stepping into the limelight as an actor, Arjun worked behind the scenes as an assistant director. However, his big break came when he auditioned for the lead role in the romantic-drama Ishaqzaade in 2012, directed by Habib Faisal and produced by Aditya Chopra.

In a fascinating revelation, it was disclosed in a viral video from an old episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh that Arjun's unique audition won him the role. According to the casting director of Yash Raj Films (YRF), Arjun impressed Aditya Chopra by mimicking his uncle, Anil Kapoor, during the audition. Recalling the audition, she shared, "The thing that impressed Adi the most was Arjun’s impersonation of his chacha. So, he did the whole scene like Anil Kapoor and he imitated Salman." This distinctive approach captured Chopra's attention and ultimately led to Arjun Kapoor's selection for the role.

In the video, Arjun Kapoor showcased his mimicry skills by recreating a scene from the audition where he mimicked Anil Kapoor's style, saying, "Anil uncle would be like ‘Chaiwala, what a player!’" This audition tape not only impressed Aditya Chopra but also delighted the audience and host Karan Johar.

Following the success of Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor's career soared, and he starred in several successful films such as Gunday, 2 States, Half Girlfriend, Ki & Ka, and more. His recent work includes the film The Lady Killer in 2023. Up next, fans can anticipate his appearance in Meri Patni Ka Remake, followed by Rohit Shetty’s action-packed movie Singham Again.

Arjun Kapoor's journey from assistant director to leading actor is a testament to his talent and perseverance in the film industry. 

