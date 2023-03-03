Arjun Manhas says, “I want to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj” – Exclusive

MUMBAI:Arjun Manhas, who has been a part of multiple films and TV serials, will next be seen in a movie titled The Era of 1990. The movie is directed by Shahid Kazmi and also stars Sara Khan in the lead role.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Arjun and spoke to him about the actresses and directors he wants to work with, upcoming projects, and more...

You have done TV and films both, but as an actor what do you enjoy more?

When I started my acting career I started with a film, though it was a regional film. After that I also did movies, but when I shifted to Mumbai I started getting TV shows. So, the experience of working in TV and films is very different because my personal choices are films and web series. I did TV just to experience how it is, but in TV when you do a show it goes on for 1 or 2 years, and you get bored while doing the same kind of role. It becomes monotonous and there’s no growth in the acting. But yes, in TV you get fame very quickly and it is also like you have a regular income. TV is good for some time, but if you want to explore, then for me films and web series are more important because I get to play different characters in it.

Do you have a list of actresses and directors you want to work with?

I want to work with Sushmita Sen, Tabu, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. But, to be honest these things don't matter much for me; what matters to me is that whoever is opposite me should be like a fine actress. For directors I have two names, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj. And of course, there’s Shahid Kazmi, with whom I have done projects earlier also, and inshallah I will work with him in future as well.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects.

I am working on my next project. It’s a period film, and it is titled Lahora The Kingdom.

