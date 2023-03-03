Arjun Manhas says, “I want to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj” – Exclusive

Arjun Manhas will next be seen in a movie titled The Era of 1990. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Arjun and spoke to him about the actresses and directors he wants to work with, upcoming projects, and more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 21:23
movie_image: 
Arjun Manhas says, “I want to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj” – Exclusive

MUMBAI:Arjun Manhas, who has been a part of multiple films and TV serials, will next be seen in a movie titled The Era of 1990. The movie is directed by Shahid Kazmi and also stars Sara Khan in the lead role.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Arjun and spoke to him about the actresses and directors he wants to work with, upcoming projects, and more...

You have done TV and films both, but as an actor what do you enjoy more?

When I started my acting career I started with a film, though it was a regional film. After that I also did movies, but when I shifted to Mumbai I started getting TV shows. So, the experience of working in TV and films is very different because my personal choices are films and web series. I did TV just to experience how it is, but in TV when you do a show it goes on for 1 or 2 years, and you get bored while doing the same kind of role. It becomes monotonous and there’s no growth in the acting. But yes, in TV you get fame very quickly and it is also like you have a regular income. TV is good for some time, but if you want to explore, then for me films and web series are more important because I get to play different characters in it.

Also Read: Arjun Manhas on his dusky look in The Era of 1990, “I was very sceptical about how it will look” – Exclusive

Do you have a list of actresses and directors you want to work with?

I want to work with Sushmita Sen, Tabu, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. But, to be honest these things don't matter much for me; what matters to me is that whoever is opposite me should be like a fine actress. For directors I have two names, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj. And of course, there’s Shahid Kazmi, with whom I have done projects earlier also, and inshallah I will work with him in future as well.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects.

I am working on my next project. It’s a period film, and it is titled Lahora The Kingdom.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill, Gautam Gulati and more Bigg Boss contestants who got a chance to star in Salman Khan’s films

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Arjun Manhas Sanjay Leela Bhansali Vishal Bhardwaj The Era of 1990 Shahid Kazmi Sara Khan Lahora The Kingdom Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 21:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu takes Akshara's name; Manjiri stops her
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai actor Aman Jaiswal opens up about his heroic role saying “It’s challenging for me but I’m loving it”
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.The show earlier starred...
Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun
MUMBAI:No doubt one of the most loved movies of Bollywood industry is Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the movie which had Salman...
Exclusive! “I don’t believe in stereotyping, and I have gotten offers of playing the positive roles of brothers or friends, but I never found anything new that I could learn or explore”, Yogendra Vikram Singh talks about joining Meet, and his character
MUMBAI :Yogendra Vikram Singh who is one of the most popular and admired actors in the entertainment industry, he has...
Exclusive! Simran, Suraj Sharma and Rahul Chittella to grace The Kapil Sharma Show
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.The...
Recent Stories
Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Latest Video

Related Stories
Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Siddharth
“The dance step may not suit everyone but as far as the audience are enjoying that is more important” Siddharth Nigam on trolling comments for the song Naiyo Lagda
Huma Qureshi
"Its a Fashion disaster, please fire your stylist" netizens on Huma Qureshi's dressing
Salman Khan
Shehnaaz Gill, Gautam Gulati and many more Bigg Boss contestants who got a chance to star in Salman Khan’s films
Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, but even these Bollywood actors would be perfect as presenters
Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, but even these Bollywood actors would be perfect as presenters
AR RAHMAN
A.R. Rahmaan opens up about his Oscar Speech; reminisces on his Awards at the 81st Oscars