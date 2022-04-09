Arjun Rampal to do a cameo in debut film of Sonakshi's brother Kush

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who was last seen as the antagonist in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Dhaakad', will have a cameo appearance in the upcoming thriller film, 'Nikita Roy and Book of Darkness'. The film recently went on floors in London and will be shot in Britain's capital and other parts of the UK.

movie_image: 
Talking about joining the cast, Arjun says, "It was a real pleasure to do a cameo in this film, as it reunited me with Paresh Rawal, who I adore, Nicky Vicky who I have seen as kids and now as producers. Also I am very fond of the Sinha family and so delighted to see Kush at work doing so well and Sonakshi in a totally different avatar."

"'Nikita Roy and Book of Darkness' will be a film to look out for and I wish the whole team my best wishes for it, as I had a blast working with them," the actor added.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles and marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh S Sinha.

'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness' is produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani of Nick Vicky Bhagnani Film, Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films and Dinesh Gupta. The film is expected to release in 2023.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 15:15

