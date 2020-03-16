Arjun Rampal: I've reached a place in life where I want to choose good work

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Dhaakad',

recently revealed the reason behind his choice of scripts. He shared that he has reached at a stage where his script selection is purely driven by the pursuit of excellence.

Elaborating on the same, the actor said, "I'm always on the lookout for great scripts and great stories. I've reached a place in my life where I want to pick and choose good work and not just everything that comes my way."

"By the blessings of the almighty, I've reached a stage where I have that choice and option; so hopefully every time you see me on the big or small screen it will be with some really good films like 'Dhaakad'", he added.

'Dhaakad' which also stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead, is set to release on May 20 in theaters.

SOURCE: IANS

