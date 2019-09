MUMBAI: Arjun Rampal, who got rave reviews for his performance in his production venture Daddy, will next be seen in a supernatural thriller titled Anjaan.



Arjun will be playing the role of a cop who will be investigating the murders of three young girls in the movie. The movie will be produced by Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra. Arjun was always the first choice for the role, and as soon as he heard the script, he said a yes to the movie.



The film is written by Puja Ballutia and will be helmed by Amitendra Vats and is expected to go on floors in January 2020.Meanwhile, Arjun, who became a proud daddy to his little son Arik, in August, is busy with parenting duties along with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.