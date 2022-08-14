Arjun reveals the moment he had a black-eye because of Sonam

MUMBAI : Actress Sonam Kapoor has candidly shared how she was once asked to leave the basketball court in school by a school bully and inadvertently turned to her elder brother Arjun Kapoor for recourse, after which the actor ended up with a black eye.

Arjun said: "I went up to him, telling him how can you talk to my sister like that. I imagined it would be like Shah Rukh Khan in 'Josh' where two gangs fight but I just got socked in the eye! I had a black-eye and I got suspended because I abused him."

The two will be seen on the chat show 'Koffee With Karan' hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar on Disney+ Hotstar.

