Armaan Malik, Naezy, Akasa among top names at virtual music fest

MUMBAI: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several Indian musicians including Armaan Malik, Naezy, Shalmali, Akasa Singh, Monica Dogra and Arjun Kanungo have come together for a virtual music festival titled "Live In Your Living Room".

The musicians have got together with Instagram to perform live on March 29.

The festival will start at 5pm and go on until midnight. It will feature 14 artists who will each use Instagram Live for a slot of 30 minutes and make way for the next artist. All the artists will be live on their respective Instagram accounts.

The line up includes Lisa Mishra, Zaeden, Lost Stories, Akull, Anuv Jain, Jonita Gandhi, DJ Chetas, Akanksha Dhandari and Ankur Tewari.

Talking about the fest, Armaan said: "The entire world, including our country, is going through a very dark phase at this time. Everyone is at home, practising social distancing, so that we overcome this pandemic. I, along with various other performers, are coming together to cheer everyone up with our songs and also spread awareness about the current scenario. It is a great initiative and I'm glad to be a part of it."

To this, Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, added: "As an artist, I believe we have to be responsible and keep our audience entertained whenever and wherever. I, along with various other performers, have come together to ease and cheer everyone up with our music. This is a great initiative and I'm glad to be a part of it."

Explaining the thought behind the fest, Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said: "#LiveInYourLivingRoom is a great example of creativity and passion, and we are thrilled to partner with the Indian music community."

The festival is being curated by Instagram and REPRESENT, a talent management agency, and supported by major Indian music labels.