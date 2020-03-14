News

Armaan Malik set to launch first English single

14 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik will launch his first English-language single "Control" on March 20.

The singer has signed with Arista Records. Under the deal, Armaan will release his first English language single, "Control".

"To write and release English music has been my dream for as long as I can remember and I couldn't have found a better family than Arista Records to be starting this new journey with. There's no better feeling than to know that I'm in such good hands with an executive like David Massey, who truly believes in me, this project and also shares the same vision as me about global music. We have been working on this for about a year now and I can't control my excitement to share this new side of me with the world," said Armaan.

To this, David Massey, president and CEO, Arista, added: "We are excited to have Armaan join the Arista family. He is an international superstar and we look forward to introducing him to the US and broadening his fan base here."

The 23-year-old playback singer gained popularity with many super hit songs like "Tu Hawa", "Naina", "Main Hoon Hero Tera", "Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar", "Sau Aasmaan", "Dil Mein Tum Ho" among many others.

