Arpita and Aayush Sharma celebrate their wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita and Aayush Sharma are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. The two celebrated their wedding anniversary recently.

To mark the occasion, the adorable couple, who tied the knot back in the year 2014 in the month of November, organized a lavish party. Attending the party were the likes of Arpita’s brothers Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan including other well – known Bollywood celebs like Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, etc. The best part was that the party was also attended by Salim Khan, Salma Khan and Helen who were present there to bless the couple.

Recently, Aayush shared some inside pictures from their anniversary bash on his Instagram handle in which we can catch a glimpse of the star – studded affair. In one of the pictures, Aayush can be seen posing with wife Arpita and her brothers Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. In another picture, Aayush can be seen posing happily with actors Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi and Bigg Boss fame Niketan Madhok. Both Aayush and Arpita seem to be quite elated in the pictures.

Take a look below: