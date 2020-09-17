ArrestSSRKillersNow, fans roar on Twitter

MUMBAI: It has been 3 months since Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, but even now, fans all over the nation are fighting for justice for him and his family. The mysterious case of his death is taking new shape with every passing day and becoming more complex. We are still clueless about what happened to him on 14th June.

Fans all over are not keeping calm as they all want justice for the actor and his family. They are trending the hashtag #ArrestSSRKillersNow on Twitter. They want the investigative agencies to find the killers of the actor rather getting deviated from the prime topic.

Here are a few posts of fans with the tag #ArrestSSRKillersNow.

How's the Josh Warriors ?



Reply with Hashtag ! #ArrestSSRKillersNow — kangana_Ranaut(@EarthAnshu) September 17, 2020

CBI is investing and we hope Sushat's culprits will arrest soon.



Time has been complicated to arresting Sushant's culprits..



We believe CBI and Truth will come out soon.#ArrestSSRKillersNow — Arnab Goswami (@arnabofficial7) September 17, 2020

I am with Kangana Ranaut and Ravi Kishan.



I Boycott Bollywood gang who stand aginst Sushant's justice.



Who support us???Rt must#ArrestSSRKillersNow — Arijit Singh (@Real_Arjit) September 17, 2020

Who Killed Sushant?



Bollywood?

Police?

Politician? #ArrestSSRKillersNow We Want Culprits Behind The Bars, We Want Justice For SSR. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaOffical) September 17, 2020

Our country should have stood up for JIAH!!!



Not even her Co stars @aamir_khan @SrBachchan did anything,.



And we know who the real culprits are,but history repeats again!!

Not ANYMORE!!#ArrestSSRKillersNow #ReopenJiahKhanCase https://t.co/MbhsfAXFPA — Vijay Shetty (@Vj_Shetty666) September 17, 2020

People trying hard to spam, Abuse our trend & suppress our voice.



We are United & trending in Top 5. Let's make it to Top 3.



Can we do it?#ArrestSSRKillersNow — Gaurav Mishra (@Imkgauravmishra) September 17, 2020

Very first wax statue of #SushantSinghRajput is made in Asansol,West Bengal.

We bengali people are very much affected by his death as we all love him so much.#ArrestSSRKillersNow pic.twitter.com/AgaTtSRPDr — #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@BasChillMaar) September 17, 2020

