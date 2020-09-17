News

#ArrestSSRKillersNow, fans roar on Twitter

Fans all over social media are roaring for justice.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
17 Sep 2020 07:46 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: It has been 3 months since Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, but even now, fans all over the nation are fighting for justice for him and his family. The mysterious case of his death is taking new shape with every passing day and becoming more complex. We are still clueless about what happened to him on 14th June.

Fans all over are not keeping calm as they all want justice for the actor and his family. They are trending the hashtag #ArrestSSRKillersNow on Twitter. They want the investigative agencies to find the killers of the actor rather getting deviated from the prime topic. 

ALSO READ – (SSR death probe: AIIMS to submit forensic reports to CBI next week; reports will be conclusive

Here are a few posts of fans with the tag #ArrestSSRKillersNow.

 

 

 

 

 

What are your views on this?

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – (My dreams have been raped, says Kangana Ranaut)

Tags Sushant Singh Rajput ArrestSSRKillersNow Rhea Chakraborty COVID 19 Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest